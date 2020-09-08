IBPS officer scale 1 prelims admit card 2020 released at ibps.in, here’s how to download

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 20:39 IST

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS officer scale 1 prelims admit card 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the IBPS officer scale 1 preliminary examination can download their admit card online at ibps.in.

The IBPS officer scale 1 preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 12 and 13, 2020. While, the institute will conduct the online examination for Office Assistant on September 19, 20, and 26, 2020.

Direct link to download the IBPS officer scale 1 prelims admit card 2020.

How to download the IBPS officer scale 1 prelims admit card 2020 :

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Onlinbe preliminary exam call letter for IBPS RRBs IX Officers Scale-1”

3. A new page will be displayed on the screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. IBPS officer scale 1 prelims admit card 2020 will appear on the display screen

6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.