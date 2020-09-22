e-paper
IBPS PO Admit Card 2020 released at ibps.in, exam begins on October 3, here’s how to download

IBPS PO Admit Card 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday released the admit card for its probationary officer and management trainee (PO/MT)-X exams on its official website at ibps.in. IBPS PO/MT prelims examination will be held on October 3, 10 and 11.

education Updated: Sep 22, 2020 16:11 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IBPS PO Admit Card 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday released the admit card for its probationary officer and management trainee (PO/MT)-X exams on its official website at ibps.in. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their call letter online from the official website. Candidates will have to key in their application ID and password to login.

IBPS PO/MT prelims examination will be held on October 3, 10 and 11.The online application process had started on August 5 and concluded on August 26 . IBPS is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 1417 vacancies.

Those who clear the main exam will have to appear for interview that will be conducted in January -February 2021 and the provisional allotment will take place by April. IBPS PO Main Examination 2020 will be held on November 28

How to download IBPS PO admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “IBPS PO call letter

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the link that reads, “download online prelims call letter”

Key in your credentials and login

The IBPS PO admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

Exam Pattern:

The preliminary exam will comprise of three sections - English language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability, each carrying 30, 35 and 35 marks respectively. The duration of exam will be 60 minutes.

