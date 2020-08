IBPS PO Recruitment 2020: Application window closing today, apply now for 1417 vacancies, direct link here

education

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 11:16 IST

IBPS PO Recruitment 2020: Today is the last day to apply for Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Probationary Officer (PO) CRP-X recruitment 2020-21. The online application process had started on August 5. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at ibps.in, till today, August 26. There are a total of 1417 vacancies.

The IBPS PO preliminary exam will be held on October 3, 10 and 11, the results of which will be declared in the month of November. The IBPS PO main exam will be conducted on November 28 and its result will be declared in the month of December.

Those who clear the main exam will have to appear for interview that will be conducted in January -February 2021 and the provisional allotment will take place by April.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2020: HOW TO APPLY

1) Visit the IBPS’s official website www.ibps.in

2) Click on link that reads “CWE PO/MT”

3) Click on the link that reads “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CWE-PROBATIONARY OFFICERS/ MANAGEMENT TRAINEES (CWE-PO/MT-X)” )

4) Online application form will open

5) Click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register and enter basic information

6) Provisional registration number and password will be generated

7) Note down provisional registration number and password

8) Reopen saved data using provisional registration number and password and edit particulars if required

9) Upload photograph, signature, Left thumb impression and a hand written declaration as per specifications in notification

10) Carefully fill online application

11) Use ‘SAVE AND NEXT’ facility to verify details in form and modify if required

12) Clicking on ‘FINAL SUBMIT Button’ only after checking every detail carefully as no changes will be permitted after this.

Check official notification

Click here to apply online

Eligibility:

An applicant aged between 20 and 30 years can apply for the posts. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1990 and not later than 01.08.2000 (both dates inclusive)

Educational Qualification:

Applicant should have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university with a valid marksheet, degree certificate. Proper document from Board / University for having declared the result on or before 26.08.2020 has to be submitted at the time of interview.

IMPORTANT DATES:

On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates -- August 5 to 26

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)---August 5 to 26

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training--- September 2020

Conduct of Pre-Exam Training ------September 21 to 26

Download of call letters for Online examination – Preliminary -- October 2020

Online Examination – Preliminary-----October 3, 10 and 11, 2020

Result of Online Preliminary exam – -----October/ November 2020

Download of Call letter for Online Main exam -------November 2020

Online Main Examination – November 28

Declaration of Mains Result – December 2020

Download of call letters for interview ---January 2021

Conduct of interview -----January / February 2021

Provisional Allotment ------April 2021

EXAM PATTERN

Note: In case, you are unable to fill in the application form in one go, you can save the data entered and save the provisional registration number and password generated by the system. You can reopen the saved data using provisional registration number and password and edit the particulars if needed. Submit the data only after the application is filled in completely and correctly.