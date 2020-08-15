IBPS recruitment 2020: Now you can apply through your smartphone too

education

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 17:13 IST

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has now allowed the aspirants to apply for recruitment process through their smartphones also. Earlier, the application process was not mobile- friendly. IBPS has on its website notified that candidates can apply online from smartphone also.

With introduction of the facility to apply through smartphone, applicants will not have to visit cyber cafes or log in through a desktop to apply for recruitment exams. This will make the application process much easier for those who own a smartphone.

Mobile view of the login page ( Screenshot )

To apply online through smartphones, applicants have to activate the ‘Auto-Rotate’ display mode in their smartphones and hold the device horizontally to view the login page in Landscape mode. The login page will not open in portrait mode. You can also switch to ‘Desktop mode’ in the browser settings.

Users can find the option to Auto-Rotate in the ‘Display Settings’ of the device. An option to auto-rotate can also be found here:

After you turn your mobile phone into landscape mode, click on the link to apply online and proceed to login and submit the application. Candidates will also get the options to upload their photo and signature and pay the online application fee through their smartphone.

