Home / Education / IBPS RRB Office Assistant admit card released at ibps.in, here’s direct link to download call letter

IBPS RRB Office Assistant admit card released at ibps.in, here’s direct link to download call letter

IBPS RRB Admit Card for office assistant preliminary exam has been released on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. Exam will be held on September 19, 20 and 26.

education Updated: Sep 11, 2020 16:55 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IBPS RRB Office Assistant admit card
         

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday released the admit card for Office Assistant Preliminary examination. Candidates who have applied for IBPS RRB Office Assistant Recruitment can download their admit cards from the official website at ibps.in.

The link to download the admit card will be active till September 26. Candidates are advised to download their admit card before this date.

According to the tentative schedule released by IBPS, the preliminary examination for the post of Office Assistants are September 19, 20 and 26.

IBPS RRBs Office Assistant (Multipurpose) IX Prelims call letter 2020: Steps to download

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on the link to download prelims call letter for CRP/RRBs IX Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Enter your registration no and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Click on login and your admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

Here is the direct link to download IBPS Office assistant prelims admit card 2020.

AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
How Jaishankar-Wang's 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
DGCA seeks IndiGo's report over 'safety violations' on Ranaut's flight
India, China differences remain despite five-point consensus on easing tensions
Delhi Metro to resume normal operation timing from tomorrow
Kangana must get justice: Ramdas Athawale demands compensation, meets Maha Guv
CSK CEO reacts to reports of Raina being replaced by Malan
Quick Switch to the rescue—here's what Radhika Madan's boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
