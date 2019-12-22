e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 22, 2019
Home / Education / IBPS RRB Officer Scale I scorecard 2019 for candidates shortlisted for interview released at ibps.in

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I scorecard 2019 for candidates shortlisted for interview released at ibps.in

The IBPS Officer Scale 1 main exam and Officer Scale II and Scale III single online examination were conducted on September 22, 2019. The results were released on October 25, 2019.

education Updated: Dec 22, 2019 13:28 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IBPS RRB Officer Scale I scorecard 2019. (Screengrab)
IBPS RRB Officer Scale I scorecard 2019. (Screengrab)
         

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the scores of the candidates who were shortlisted for the interview held for the recruitment of Scale-1 officers in Regional Rural bank on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Candidates can check their score cards online at ibps.in on or before December 31, 2019.

The IBPS Officer Scale 1 main exam and Officer Scale II and Scale III single online examination were conducted on September 22, 2019. The results were released on October 25, 2019.

Here’s the direct link to check the score cards for candidates who qualified for interview for the IBPS Scale 1 officers recruitment.

How to check the final marks:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘click here to view score cards of candidates shortlisted for interview-CRPs RRBs VIII Scale-1’

3.Click on the link available to check the score cards

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.The final score card will appear on the display screen

7.Download the result and take its print out for future reference.

tags
top news
‘Vividha main ekta, bharat ki viseshta’: PM Modi at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan
‘Vividha main ekta, bharat ki viseshta’: PM Modi at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan
Amid police’s no firing claim during anti-CAA protests, video shows cop shooting in Kanpur
Amid police’s no firing claim during anti-CAA protests, video shows cop shooting in Kanpur
UP cop saved from bullet by wallet during anti-citizenship act protests
UP cop saved from bullet by wallet during anti-citizenship act protests
Jaypee loses F1 land over dues of Rs 600cr; plot may be auctioned
Jaypee loses F1 land over dues of Rs 600cr; plot may be auctioned
How Pawar’s Maharashtra strategy shaped Cong’s Jharkhand poll campaign
How Pawar’s Maharashtra strategy shaped Cong’s Jharkhand poll campaign
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira channels her ‘inner Sona Mohapatra’, see pics
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira channels her ‘inner Sona Mohapatra’, see pics
IND v WI 3rd ODI live: India seamers eye early wickets after opting to bowl
IND v WI 3rd ODI live: India seamers eye early wickets after opting to bowl
Pro-CAA rally in Nagpur; Muzaffarpur locals burst crackers to hail BJP
Pro-CAA rally in Nagpur; Muzaffarpur locals burst crackers to hail BJP
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News