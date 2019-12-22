IBPS RRB Officer Scale I scorecard 2019 for candidates shortlisted for interview released at ibps.in

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 13:28 IST

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the scores of the candidates who were shortlisted for the interview held for the recruitment of Scale-1 officers in Regional Rural bank on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Candidates can check their score cards online at ibps.in on or before December 31, 2019.

The IBPS Officer Scale 1 main exam and Officer Scale II and Scale III single online examination were conducted on September 22, 2019. The results were released on October 25, 2019.

Here’s the direct link to check the score cards for candidates who qualified for interview for the IBPS Scale 1 officers recruitment.

How to check the final marks:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘click here to view score cards of candidates shortlisted for interview-CRPs RRBs VIII Scale-1’

3.Click on the link available to check the score cards

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.The final score card will appear on the display screen

7.Download the result and take its print out for future reference.