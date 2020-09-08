e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IBPS RRB prelims 2020 admit card released at ibps.in, here’s direct link to download

IBPS RRB prelims 2020 admit card released at ibps.in, here’s direct link to download

IBPS RRB prelims 2020: Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their IBPS RRB Prelims admit card 2020 online at ibps.in.

education Updated: Sep 08, 2020 18:05 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IBPS RRB prelims 2020 admit card.
IBPS RRB prelims 2020 admit card.(Screengrab )
         

IBPS RRB prelims 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday released the admit cards for IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 on its official website. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the institute’s official website.

Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their IBPS RRB Prelims admit card 2020 online at ibps.in.

The institute will conduct the online preliminary examination for Officers Scale I on September 12 and 13, 2020.

“Call Letters for Officers Scale I have been made live. Candidates are advised to download the same from the authorised IBPS website www.ibps.in (99.26% Candidates have been allotted the centre of their choice),” reads the official notice.

The online examination for Office Assistant post is scheduled to be held on September 19, 20, and 26, 2020.

Here’s direct link to download the IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 admit card.

How to download the IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 admit card:

Visit the official website at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Onlinbe preliminary exam call letter for IBPS RRBs IX Officers Scale-1”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

IBPS RRB Prelims admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty arrested, says NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty arrested, says NCB
5 missing civilians from Arunachal found in China, says Kiren Rijiju
5 missing civilians from Arunachal found in China, says Kiren Rijiju
‘India fired first’: China repeats after New Delhi says PLA fired near Pangong Tso
‘India fired first’: China repeats after New Delhi says PLA fired near Pangong Tso
Govt attaches properties of designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
Govt attaches properties of designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
Rhea Chakraborty, Accused No 10 in drug case, arrested. Bihar DGP takes a swipe
Rhea Chakraborty, Accused No 10 in drug case, arrested. Bihar DGP takes a swipe
Delhi: Covid tests cross 45,000-mark; highest single-day spike in cases in 76 days
Delhi: Covid tests cross 45,000-mark; highest single-day spike in cases in 76 days
PLA move in Ladakh is part of Beijing plan to destabilize India
PLA move in Ladakh is part of Beijing plan to destabilize India
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyMS DhoniLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In