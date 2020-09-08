IBPS RRB prelims 2020 admit card released at ibps.in, here’s direct link to download

education

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 18:05 IST

IBPS RRB prelims 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday released the admit cards for IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 on its official website. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the institute’s official website.

Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their IBPS RRB Prelims admit card 2020 online at ibps.in.

The institute will conduct the online preliminary examination for Officers Scale I on September 12 and 13, 2020.

“Call Letters for Officers Scale I have been made live. Candidates are advised to download the same from the authorised IBPS website www.ibps.in (99.26% Candidates have been allotted the centre of their choice),” reads the official notice.

The online examination for Office Assistant post is scheduled to be held on September 19, 20, and 26, 2020.

Here’s direct link to download the IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 admit card.

How to download the IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 admit card:

Visit the official website at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Onlinbe preliminary exam call letter for IBPS RRBs IX Officers Scale-1”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

IBPS RRB Prelims admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.