IBPS RRBs Office Assistant PET call letter 2019 released at ibps.in

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 13:18 IST

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday, July 15 released the pre-exam training (PET) call letters for exam to recruit office assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural banks (RRBs). The pre-exam training for Office Assistant in RRBs will be held from July 27 to August 1, 2019.

The Nodal Banks/Participating Organisations arrange the pre-examination training for limited number of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities/ / Ex-Servicemen / Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates) at some centers. All expenses regarding travelling, boarding, lodging etc. has to be borne by the candidate for attending the pre-exam training.

IBPS RRBs Office Assistant (Multipurpose) PET call letter 2019: Steps to download

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on the link to download Pre-exam training call letter for CRP/RRBs VIII Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Enter your registration no and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Click on login and your admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

The IBPS RRB Office Assistant (Multipurpose) pre-exam training call letter 2019 will be available for download until August 1.

Note: Visit the official website of IBPS for latest news and updates about the exam.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 13:18 IST