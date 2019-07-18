ICAI CA CPT Result 2019 to be declared today at icai.nic.in

education

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 10:50 IST

ICAI CPT Result 2019: Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) will declare the results of Chartered Accountants (CA) common Proficiency Test (CPT) exam 2019.

ICAI on its website has notified that the CA CPT Result 2019 will be declared on July 18 at 6 pm.

Candidates can check their ICAI CA CPT result 2019 online at icaiexam.icai.org or icai.nic.in.

Click here to check official notification

Candidates can register themselves from on icaiexam.icai.org to get their results on their e-mail addresses. Candidates need to key in their registration number or PIN number along with roll number to access the result.

Students can also know their CA CPT June score with marks on SMS. The service will be available through India Times.

For getting results through SMS, candidates should type:

CACPT(Space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate), e.g. CACPT 000191 and send the message to: 58888 - for all mobile services - India Times

The ICAI Common Proficiency Test (CPT) was held on Sunday, June 16, 2019.The ICAI CA CPT exam was held in two sessions at 195 centres in India and five centres overseas.

CPT is open only to students registered with ICAIfor the Common Proficiency Course and fulfil the requisite eligibility conditions. CPT is an objective type multiple choice questions based examination.

Steps to check the ICAI CPT June 2019 result:

Visit the official website of ICAI at icaiexam.icai.org or icai.nic.in.

Look for the result link that reads ‘ICAI CPT June 2019 Result’

Key in your registration number or PIN number along with roll number and submit

Your ICAI CPT June Result 2019 will appear on the screen

Download and take its print out

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 10:50 IST