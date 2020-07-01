ICAI CA November exam 2020: Application deadline extended, check details

education

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 17:14 IST

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, or ICAI, has relaxed the eligibility criteria to register in CA Foundation Course due to the coronavirus outbreak. The decision has been taken as a one-time measure. The institute has also extended the last date for registration to the CA Foundation Course from June 30, 2020, to August 31, 2020.

“Candidate may provisionally register in the Foundation Course on or before 31st August 2020 if he has been either allotted the admit card and/or appeared in one or more papers in the months of February/March 2020 in the Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination conducted by an examining body constituted by law in India or an examination recognized by the Central Government or the State Government as equivalent thereto for the purpose of admission to graduation course,” reads the official notification uploaded on the institute’s official website.

The candidates may appear in November 2020 Foundation examination after passing the Senior Secondary (10+2) examination conducted by an examining body.

Here’s the direct link to register.