ICAI CA Result 2021 for Final & Foundation declared, here’s direct link to check

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared ICAI CA Result 2021 for Final and Foundation course. Candidates can check the Final and Foundation course exam result on the official site of the ICAI Exam on icaiexam.icai.org. The result can also be checked on other official websites including caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

All the students who have registered themselves to receive the result via email will get their result through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered on ICAI. The result can also be checked by candidates through these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to check result here&nbsp;</strong>

ICAI CA Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of ICAI on icaiexam.icai.org.

Click on ICAI CA Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The exams were conducted in an offline mode across more than 192 districts in the country. The foundation exams were conducted on December 13,15,17 and 19. Final exams for both old and new courses were conducted between December 5 and December 19.