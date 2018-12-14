ICAR NET (II) 2018 admit card released at icar.org.in, here’s how to check

ICAR NET (II) 2018 Admit Card: Admit card for Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) NET (II) examination has been released on its official website icar.org.in or icarexam.net.

The ICAR NET (II) exam will be conducted from December 27 and 31, 2018. The written examination will be held in online mode at 34 centres across the country.

How to download admit card ICAR NET (II) 2018

Visit the official websites, icarexam.net, icar.org.in

Click on ‘download admit card’ for ICAR NET (II) exam 2018

Enter your registration number, date of birth

Your admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a print out for further reference.

Click here to download your admit card

Click here to check the ICAR NET (II) exam schedule

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 16:25 IST