ICSE, ISC board exam 2020-21: What you should about CISCE class 10, 12 results

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 13:07 IST

ICSE, ISC board exam 2020-21: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to announce the ICSE and ISC board exam results by July 15, 2020. The Council informed this in the Supreme Court on June 26, where it also said that results for the pending examinations will be prepared on the basis of the student’s performance in previous examinations and internal assessment. CISCE has said that it will give the option to write remaining exams to both classes 10th and 12th students if they want to improve their results. However, CBSE has given this option only to class 12th students.

CISCE has also released the revised assessment scheme for the evaluation of the remaining papers of ICSE (10th) and ISC (12th) exams.

Factors for CISCE new assessment scheme:

1. Average of a student’s best three papers marks in board examination

2. Subject internal assessment (for 10th class)/ Subject project and practical work

3. Percentage Subject Internal Assessment (for ICSE/ 10th Class) or Percentage subject Project and Practical Work (For 12th / ISC).

The council in its notification said that the internal assessment component measures the subject proficiency of the candidate while the average marks is a measure of their general academic ability.

After the results are announced, students who have appeared in the ICSE and ISC board examinations can check their results online at results.cisce.org.