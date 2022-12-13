ICSI CS December 2022 admit card released at www.icsi.edu, get link here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit card for the CS exams December 2022 session. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at www.icsi.edu. Candidates can download their ICSI CS December 2022 admit card using their 17-digit registration number.

ICSI CS Professional and Executive examinations are scheduled to be held from December 21 to December 30.

“Immediately, after taking the print-out of the Admit Card from the website of the Institute www.icsi.edu, every Candidate is advised to carefully verify all the particulars mentioned in his/ her Admit Card, i.e. his/ her Name, Photograph, Signature, Registration Number, Stage and Module(s) of Examination enrolled for, Examination Centre (Name, Address, Code, etc.), Medium of Examination, Dates and Timings of Examination, Details of Paper-wise Exemption granted, Elective Subject in case of Professional Programme, etc. In case of any discrepancy, the same must be brought to the notice of the Institute immediately at our support portal http://support.icsi.edu”, read the ICSI Notification.

ICSI CS December 2022 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website at www.icsi.edu

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download E-Admit Card For Executive and Professional Programme December,2022 examination”

Key in your log in details

Your ICSI CS December 22 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.