ICSI CS Foundation result 2019 declared, here’s how to check

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 11:29 IST

ICSI CS Foundation Results 2019: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Thursday declared the CS foundation results 2019. The CS foundation results 2019 has been declared on the official website icsi.edu. The exam was conducted on June 8 and June 9, 2019.

Candidates, who have appeared for the ICSI CS examination June 2019, can check their result along with subject-wise break-up of marks on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu

Candidates will not be given any hard copy of result-cum marks statement.

ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019: Steps to check

Visit the official ICSI website www.icsi.edu.

Click on the link for result and e mark sheeton the homepage

Click on the link for all India provisional merit list

You will get three links in the next page: 1) Link to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet 2) Link to see Top 3 Rank Holder’s - Foundation Programme 3) Link for All India Provisional Merit List - Foundation Programme.

Click on the desired link to view result.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 11:20 IST