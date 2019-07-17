ICSI CS Foundation result 2019 to be declared on July 25, here’s how to check

education

ICSI CS Foundation Results 2019: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the CS foundation results 2019 at 11am on Thursday, July 25. The CS foundation results 2019 will be declared on the official website icsi.edu. The exam was conducted on June 8 and June 9, 2019.

Candidates, who have appeared for the ICSI CS examination June 2019, will be able to check their result along with subject-wise break-up of marks on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu

Candidates will not be given any hard copy of result-cum marks statement.

ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019: Steps to check

Visit the official ICSI website www.icsi.edu.

Click on the link for result on the homepage

Enter your roll number and click on submit.

You will get three links in the next page: 1) Link to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet 2) Link to see Top 3 Rank Holder’s - Foundation Programme 3) Link for All India Provisional Merit List - Foundation Programme.

Click on the desired link to view result.

