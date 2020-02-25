e-paper
ICSI CS Professional Result 2019: Shruti Kalpesh Shah, Harshit Jain are toppers, check list of top 10 rankers here

ICSI CS Professional Result 2019: Shruti Kalpesh Shah, Harshit Jain are toppers, check list of top 10 rankers here

ICSI CS Professional Toppers 2019: Check list of toppers for both, old and new syllabus programme exams held in December 2019.

Feb 25, 2020 11:53 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICSI CS Professional (New Syllabus) Toppers
ICSI CS Professional (New Syllabus) Toppers
         

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the results for CS Professional programme (old and new syllabus) December exams 2019 today. Candidates can check their results online at icsi.edu.

ICSI has also released the top 3 rank -holders’ list for both, new and old syllabus programme exams.

While girls made it to the top three ranker list in new syllabus exam, boys secured the top three positions in the old syllabus exams.

Shruti Kalpesh Shah has bagged the first rank in ICSI CS Professional Exam 2019.Urvashi Gupta and Maitri Yogesh Meghani have bagged second and third rank, respectively.

Harshit Jain is the topper and Sushil Pratap Kumavat is the second topper. Abdulkadir Khozem Jawadwala bagged the third rank.

Moreover, ICSI has released an All- India merit list for both old and new syllabus exams. The list comprise of top 10 rankers.

ICSI CS Professional (old syllabus) programme: All India Merit List

Harshit Jain - Rank 1

Sushil Pratap Kumavat - Rank 2

Abdulkadir Khozem Jawadwala - Rank 3

Rajul Garg - Rank 4

Koka Lokesh Raja - Rank 5

Hardy Vijaykumar Patel - Rank 6

Sonam Asati - Rank 7

Vipul Bhanabhai Parmar - Rank 8

Saloni Shailesh Diora - Rank 8

Manas Somani - Rank 9

Jyoti Chhatija- Rank 10

ICSI CS Professional (new syllabus) Programme: All India Merit List

Shruti Kalpesh Shah - Rank 1

Urvashi Gupta - Rank 2

Maitri Yogesh Meghani - Rank 3

Divyanshu Ajmera - Rank 4

Disha Lohana -- Rank 5

Pavan Rajkumar Kandoi -- Rank 6

Nikhil Patidar -- Rank 7

Laxman Tiwari -- Rank 8

Aayushi Vinay Gupta -- Rank 9

Mahesh Inder Jethani -- Rank 10

