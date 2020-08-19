e-paper
Home / Education / ICSI CSEET 2020 admit card released at icsi.edu, here's direct link

ICSI CSEET 2020 admit card released at icsi.edu, here’s direct link

ICSI CSEET 2020: Candidates, who have registered for the CSEET 2020 can now download the admit card of CSEET 2020 online at icsi.edu.

education Updated: Aug 19, 2020 13:43 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICSI CSEET 2020 admit card.
ICSI CSEET 2020 admit card.(Screengrab )
         

ICSI CSEET 2020: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released the admit card for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2020 examination on its official website.

Candidates, who have registered for the CSEET 2020 can now download the admit card of CSEET 2020 online at icsi.edu.

“Eligible candidates may download the admit card from 10 am, August 19, 2020, onwards,” reads an official notice.

ICSI will be conducting the CSEET 2020 examination on August 29, 2020, through Remote Proctored Mode have been uploaded on the website of the Institute.

Direct Link to download CSEET 2020 Admit Card

How To Download CSEET 2020 Admit Card:

1. Visit the official website at icsi.edu

2. On the homepage, click on the ‘CSEET 2020’ tab

3. Click on the link that reads, “Download Admit Card for CSEET - August, 2020 Session”

4. A new page will appear on the display screen

5. Click on the direct link to download CSEET admit card

6. Key in your credentials and login

7. Download your admit card and take its print out for future references.

