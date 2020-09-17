ICSI CSEET results 2020 to be declared soon at icsi.edu, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 12:46 IST

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the results of CSEET 2020 examination on Thursday, September 17, at 2 pm on its official website.

After the results are announced, candidates who have appeared for first test will be able to check their result online at icsi.edu.

The institute conducted the fist CS Executive Entrence Test on August 27 and 31, 2020. Candidates were allowed to appear in the examination from their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (#CSEET) – August, 2020 results to be announced on 17th September, 2020 @ 2:00 PM #csashishgarg pic.twitter.com/Zn88laQ7Tw — The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (@icsi_cs) September 16, 2020

The ICSI on its official twitter handle wrote, “Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (#CSEET) – August, 2020 results to be announced on 17th September, 2020 @ 2:00 PM #csashishgarg.”

How to check ICSI CSEET results 2020:

1. Visit the official website at icsi.edu

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CSEET results 2020”

3. Key in your credentials and login

4. The CSEET results 2020 will appear on the display screen

5. Download the results and take its print out for future use.