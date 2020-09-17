e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / ICSI CSEET results 2020 to be declared soon at icsi.edu, here’s how to check

ICSI CSEET results 2020 to be declared soon at icsi.edu, here’s how to check

After the results are announced, candidates who have appeared for first test will be able to check their result online at icsi.edu.

education Updated: Sep 17, 2020 12:46 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICSI CSEET results 2020.
ICSI CSEET results 2020.(Screengrab )
         

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the results of CSEET 2020 examination on Thursday, September 17, at 2 pm on its official website.

After the results are announced, candidates who have appeared for first test will be able to check their result online at icsi.edu.

The institute conducted the fist CS Executive Entrence Test on August 27 and 31, 2020. Candidates were allowed to appear in the examination from their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ICSI on its official twitter handle wrote, “Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (#CSEET) – August, 2020 results to be announced on 17th September, 2020 @ 2:00 PM #csashishgarg.” 

How to check ICSI CSEET results 2020:

1. Visit the official website at icsi.edu

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CSEET results 2020”

3. Key in your credentials and login

4. The CSEET results 2020 will appear on the display screen

5. Download the results and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
‘Determined to protect India’s border’: Rajnath on LAC standoff in RS
‘Determined to protect India’s border’: Rajnath on LAC standoff in RS
Raut defends Maharashtra’s Covid-19 fight with ‘bhabhi ji ke papad’ jibe
Raut defends Maharashtra’s Covid-19 fight with ‘bhabhi ji ke papad’ jibe
BJP MPs seek probe in ‘rights’ violations in Maharashtra, cite Ranaut, naval officer case
BJP MPs seek probe in ‘rights’ violations in Maharashtra, cite Ranaut, naval officer case
Delhi HC notice to Centre, Prasar Bharati on plea by actor Rakul Preet
Delhi HC notice to Centre, Prasar Bharati on plea by actor Rakul Preet
LIVE: ‘China disregarded various bilateral agreements,’ says Rajnath Singh
LIVE: ‘China disregarded various bilateral agreements,’ says Rajnath Singh
Kerala nun rape case: Ex-bishop Franco Mulakkal in court as trial begins
Kerala nun rape case: Ex-bishop Franco Mulakkal in court as trial begins
Outrage, calls for probe as US nurse raises alarm over mass hysterectomies
Outrage, calls for probe as US nurse raises alarm over mass hysterectomies
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In