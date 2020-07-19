e-paper
IGNOU Admissions 2020: Plethora of choices to students after class 12th, apply before July 31

IGNOU Admissions 2020: Plethora of choices to students after class 12th, apply before July 31

IGNOU Admissions 2020:Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in a press release on Sunday said that the university is offering a plethora of options to students after class 12th to chose from

education Updated: Jul 19, 2020 14:02 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IGNOU Admissions 2020(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

IGNOU Admissions 2020: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in a press release on Sunday said that the university is offering a plethora of options to students after class 12th to chose from. The online application process for admissions in to bachelor and post graduate programmes in open distance learning (ODL) mode is going on and the last date to apply is July 31.

Students can apply for bachelor degree, post graduate degree, PG Diploma, PG Certificate and certificate programmes or appreciation/awareness level programmes online at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

“Indira Gandhi National Open University has announced admission to its Academic Programmes offered through ODL mode for the Academic Session commencing from July- 2020. The BACHELORS’ DEGREE programmes of the university offer a plethora of choices for students after 10+2 (12th class or Senior secondary),” reads a press release issued by the university.

“IGNOU’s Open and Distance Learning (ODL) system of education gives the student flexibility of doing the programme through Self Learning Material (SLM) and can be pursued by anyone who is eligible irrespective of upper age-limit. The different streams offered by IGNOU for Bachelors’ include; Computers, Psychology, Commerce, Vocational programmes, Public Administration etc,” it further reads.

Click here to apply online

Click here for Common Prospectus

Bachelor degree programmes offered by IGNOU in ODL mode:

Bachelor of Arts (Tourism Studies), Bachelor of Computer Applications, Bachelor of Social Work, Bachelor of Library and Information Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Economics, Bachelor of Arts (Honours) History, Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Political Science, Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Psychology, Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Public Administration, Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Sociology, Bachelor of Science (Honours) Anthropology, Bachelor of Arts (Honours) English, Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Hindi, Bachelor of Arts (Vocational Studies) Tourism Management, Bachelor of Commerce (Accountancy and Finance), Bachelor of Commerce (Corporate Affairs and Administration), Bachelor of Commerce (Financial and Cost Accounting), Bachelor of Business Administration(Retailing), Bachelor of Science (Hospitality and Hotel Administration), Bachelor of Business Administration (Services Management).

