IGNOU extends last date of admissions for the January 2022 session

IGNOU has extended the January 2022 Admission Cycle deadline for programmes offered through Open and Distance Mode (ODL) and programmes offered via the Online mode. Last date of admissions for the January 2022 Session has been extended till February 28 2022.

The University informed about the extension of admission cycle through a press release issued on Tuesday.

Interested candidates can apply through Online Admission Portal for ODL programmes: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Candidates should read the instructions carefully before applying.

To apply for Online Programmes aspirants can apply through ignouiop.samarth.edu.in/

To know more about the programmes visit ignouiop.samarth.edu.in/index.php/site/programmes

Candidates can also contact Student Service Center: ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514.

Student Registration Division: csrc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29571301, 29571528 or any of the Regional Centers/Study Centers of the University

The last Date of re-registration for January 2022 Session has also been extended till February 28. The students can can submit their re-registration form for the next year/semester through https://onlinerr.ignou.ac.in/

Students can read the instructions carefully and click the “Proceed for re-registration’ button to proceed after checking the box for having read the instructions at; https://onlinerr.ignou.ac.in/

The university offers more than 200 programmes. The details of the programmes on offer can be accessed from the below link; https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/index.php/site/programmes

