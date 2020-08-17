e-paper
IGNOU further extends registration deadline for July session till August 31

IGNOU further extends registration deadline for July session till August 31

The varsity offers a variety of courses in bachelor’s, post-graduate and diploma, PG certificate, PG diploma programmes, and Appreciation/Awareness level programmes.

education Updated: Aug 17, 2020 12:28 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IGNOU further extends admission deadline for July session till August 31.
IGNOU further extends admission deadline for July session till August 31.(Screengrab)
         

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has further extended the application deadline for IGNOU admission for July 2020 session, up to August 31. Earlier, the last date to apply was extended from July 31 to August 16, 2020.

The varsity offers a variety of courses in bachelor’s, post-graduate and diploma, PG certificate, PG diploma programmes, and Appreciation/Awareness level programmes.

Students belonging to the SC/ST category are eligible for fee exemption. However, they can claim it for one programme only.

“In a particular admission cycle, facilities for fee exemption available to SC/ST students can be claimed for one program only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications are liable to be rejected,” the notice reads.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

