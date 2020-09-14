IGNOU June TEE admit card 2020 released, here’s link and method to download hall ticket

education

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 16:55 IST

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday released the admit card for IGNOU June term-end exam (TEE) 2020 on its official website at ignou.ac.in. The IGNOU TEE June/ September exam 2020 will be held from September 17 to October 16. Candidates who are registered for the exam can download their admit card from the official website by logging in using their login credentials. The IGNOU TEE June 2020 will be held in two shifts, at various centres spread across the country.

Earlier this month, the university in its notice said that any students who will not be able to appear for the IGNOU TEE June examination due to the coronavirus related issue or any other reason will be permitted to appear for the December TEE 2020 examination instead. “The Examination Fee submitted by the student towards the June 2020 TEE will be adjusted for the December 2020 TEE,” reads the notice.

IGNOU TEE June 2020 Admit Card: Direct link to download

How to download IGNOU TEE June 2020 admit card:

1. Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in

2. On the homepage, go to the students zone and click on the link that reads, “Hall Ticket for June 2020 Term End Examination”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. The IGNOU TEE June 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.