IGNOU OPENMAT and BEd admit card 2019 released, here’s link to download

education

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 19:02 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released the admit card for IGNOU OPENMAT (MBA) and Bachelor of Education (BEd) exam 2019. The admit card or hall ticket for the exam was scheduled to be released on July 10 (Wednesday), but it was delayed.

Those who have successfully applied for the exam can download the IGNOU OPENMAT (MBA) admit card and IGNOU BEd admit card from the official website ntaignou.nic.in.

Here is the direct link to download admit card for IGNOU OPENMAT XLVI

Here is the direct link to download admit card for BEd exam

How to download IGNOU MBA, B.Ed entrance admit card 2019 :

Visit the official website at ntaignou.nic.in

Click on the link for admit card download

Enter the required details on the login page that opens and submit

Take a printout of admit card and save it on your computer

The IGNOU’s MBA (OPENMAT) and BEd programmes will be held by National Testing Agency on 27th July 2019, at more than 100 cities across India between 2pm and 5pm, while the IGNOU B.Ed entrance 2019 will be held between 10am to 12 noon.

Read the instructions on the admit card carefully and in case of any discrepancy in the details, approach the help line between 10am and 5pm until July 27.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 18:58 IST