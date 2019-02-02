IGNOU OPENMAT result declared, here’s how to check

Result for OPENMAT XLIV 2018 has been released by Indira Gandhi National Open University on its official website ignou.ac.in. The exam was conducted on December 16, 2018 at various test centres.

Candidates who appeared in the OPENMAT examination can check their results by clicking here.

Those who have qualified in the exam need to submit application form for admission to management Programme appended in their prospectus (Form No. 2) alongwith the fee of Rs 1800 per course and documents at the concerned Regional Centre on or before February 25, 2019 for January 2019 session.

The documents required are:

Attested Copies of Certificates in support of educational qualification(s).

Print out of this Result Card.

Paste your recent photograph and sign in the box provided above.

Hall Ticket duly signed by candidate and invigilator.

Experience certificate wherever required.

Category certificate of SC/ST/OBC candidates.

Identity Card duly filled up.

Demand Draft of appropriate amout (RS. 1800/- per course) drawn in favour of IGNOU and payable at the city where your Regional Centre is located.

OPENMAT XLIV 2018 result : How to check

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

Click on the link for ‘RESULTS’ on top nav bar

Click on the link ‘Result of OPENMAT XLIV Entrance Examination’

Enter your nine digit enrolment number

Click on submit

Your result will be displayed on screen

Download and take print out

Candidates who have qualified for the IGNOU OPENMAT XLIV examination have various options of courses to get admission in. The courses include Master of Business Administration (MBA), Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management (PGDHRM), Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management (PGDFM), Post Graduate Diploma in Operations Management (PGDOM), Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management (PGDMM), Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Markets Practice (PGDFMP).

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 13:57 IST