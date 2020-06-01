IGNOU opens admissions for 10 new online programmes, adds 24 SWAYAM courses

education

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 21:17 IST

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced admissions for 10 new online programmes making a total of 13 online programmes on offer. The university has also added another 24 courses on the SWAYAM portal making the total number to 45 courses.

The courses includes Agricultural, Sustainability Sciences, Library and Information Science, Sociology, Law, Tourism, Languages, Information Technology, Event Management And Visual Art.

These programmes will be available on e-Vidya Bharti (Tele-education) platform as well for the International reach. Aspirants can register through IGNOU online portal at iop.ignouonline.ac.in or through the Samarth portal for at https://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in/index.php/registration/user/register.

For the SWAYAM course, candidates will have to register on the SWAYAM Portal at swayam.gov.in/ignou.

Professor Nageshwar Rao, vice chancellor of IGNOU while sharing the details of the new online programmes said that this is in continuation to the university’s efforts towards the MHRD’s “Bharat Padhe Online” initiative. Professor Rao thanked the HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” who has been a staunch advocate of online education.