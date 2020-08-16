e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IIIT Allahabad, Uzbekistan university to collaborate in academic, cultural areas 

IIIT Allahabad, Uzbekistan university to collaborate in academic, cultural areas 

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed online by Prof Shirshu Varma, registrar of IIIT-A, and Prof RI Khalmuradov, vice chancellor of Samakarnd University recently.  

education Updated: Aug 16, 2020 17:08 IST
K Sandeep Kumar
K Sandeep Kumar
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad.
Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad.(iiit.ac.in )
         

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad, (IIIT-A) and Samarkand State University, Uzbekistan, have penned an agreement to collaborate in several fields especially in interdisciplinary areas of research and studies, inform officials. 

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed online by Prof Shirshu Varma, registrar of IIIT-A, and Prof RI Khalmuradov, vice chancellor of Samakarnd University recently.  

Prof P Nagabhushan, director, IIIT-A, and Vijayshree Tiwari, head of management department of the institute were also present on the occasion. 

Prof Nagabhushan said both institutes had agreed to cooperate in academic as well as cultural areas.  

“Both institutions will strive to share their academic knowledge and experiences in order to find solutions to the problems of mutual interest, facilitate exchange of faculty for purposes of lectures, research, as well as meetings and similar activities,” he said. 

Both will also encourage student exchange in available fields, facilitate joint research projects and the organisation of joint seminars, conferences etc in the field of common interest. This MoU will remain valid for four years, he shared. 

According to the MoU, an Indo-Uzbekistan centre of information communication technology (ICT) will be established on the IIIT-A campus, Nagabhushan said.  

A nine-member task force committee has been constituted for establishing the the centre.  

“Prof Shirshu Varma will be the coordinator while Vijayshri Tewari will be co-coordinator of this mission. Other members include Pritish Varadwaj, Madhvendra Misra, Vrijendra Singh, Suneel Yadav, Utkarsh Goel, Rekha Verma and Anshu Anand,” he added. 

tags
top news
India sends equipment, personnel to Mauritius to contain oil spill
India sends equipment, personnel to Mauritius to contain oil spill
India not to give in to any PLA demand over disengagement and de-escalation. Restore status quo ante is the mantra
India not to give in to any PLA demand over disengagement and de-escalation. Restore status quo ante is the mantra
‘We have him in yellow; see you on 19th at toss’: Rohit’s message to Dhoni
‘We have him in yellow; see you on 19th at toss’: Rohit’s message to Dhoni
Raj Bhawan under surveillance, Maoism returning to Bengal: Governor Dhankhar
Raj Bhawan under surveillance, Maoism returning to Bengal: Governor Dhankhar
Incessant rains in Chhattisgarh cause disruptions, villages cut off in South Bastar
Incessant rains in Chhattisgarh cause disruptions, villages cut off in South Bastar
2 arrested in connection with Bulandshahr topper’s death case in UP
2 arrested in connection with Bulandshahr topper’s death case in UP
US clears emergency use of new saliva test for faster detection of Covid-19
US clears emergency use of new saliva test for faster detection of Covid-19
Kamala Harris wishes on India’s I-Day, shares her Indian mother’s journey to US
Kamala Harris wishes on India’s I-Day, shares her Indian mother’s journey to US
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In