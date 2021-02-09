IIM Calcutta ranks 44 in Financial Times Global MBA Ranking for MBAEx Programme
Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta has secured 44th rank globally in the prestigious Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Ranking 2021 for its one-year full time MBAEx Programme.
The institute has secured the third position among the 5 Indian Business schools listed in the rankings which reflects the high quality of the programme and several other factors including salaries earned, employment opportunities post completion, research capabilities, an institute statement said on Tuesday.
Commenting on the ranking, Director of IIM (C) Professor Anju Seth said, "I want to congratulate and thank the faculty, administration and students who have bestowed their trust in us and have collectively helped to create a conducive academic environment in one of the most challenging years we have ever experienced.
"Global recognition such as this motivates us to continue working towards our vision of promoting an internationally diverse learning experience," Seth said.
"The global education sector was shocked to the core in the wake of the pandemic in 2020. The physical education delivery model as we knew it came to a standstill and most countries like ours, are still struggling to get back on their feet and bring students back to physical classrooms safely. However, we emerged strongly in adversity by introducing a blended model for learning continuity. Education in the new normal will be about resilience and non-stop learning", Seth added.
Among the parameters that the ranking focussed on, IIM Calcutta performed significantly well vis a vis its Indian compatriots in categories including career progress, female student percentage and inclusion of international makeup of its faculty.
Commenting on the recognition, Chairperson-MBAEx Programme, Professor Manju Jaiswal said the rankings highlight IIM Calcutta's leadership in delivering global management education.
"The timely responses to the change in the mode of teaching this year to virtual, reflects our resilience and preparedness towards our students' safety and learning, and this effort has certainly paid off well," Jaiswal said.
The other parameters that are considered for the rankings are value for money, aims achieved by alumni on taking the course, career services, employability among students within three months of completing the course, involvement of women in the institute's board, international student in-take, international mobility ranking, international course experience ranking.
