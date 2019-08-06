IIM Calcutta’s Executive Programme in Operations Management to start in September, apply by August 15

education

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta’s Executive Programme in Operations Management (EPOM) is set to commence on September 7, 2019. The programme has been prepared to meet the needs of working professionals. EPOM aims to equip managers and practitioners with the concept and practices of Operations Management in services and manufacturing sectors. The last date for applications is 15th August 2019.

Operations managers are required to wear a number of hats. The task involves ensuring effective production and distribution of services and resources. According to PwC India’s report on industrial manufacturing, a dire need of operations management also lies in the industrial manufacturing sector which is a major growth sector for the Indian Economy with diverse companies including those engaged in manufacturing of machinery and equipment, electrical and metal products, cement, building and construction material and automation technology. Operations management has a crucial role to play in every organization; it ensures seamless execution of plans and schemes.

Commenting on the Programme, Programme Director Prof Partha Priya Datta said, “The programme is a part of IIM Calcutta’s initiative to introduce quality education to working executives in the field of operations management. Excellence in operations management both reduces the cost base of the firm and helps bring in more revenue through innovative process changes. Thus there is a need for building effective operations for developing leadership in manufacturing and service sectors. This is a gap we aim to address through this course by specially designing a curriculum to meet the needs of the industry with a multidisciplinary approach and sharing different management sciences tools and techniques.”

Programme DIrector Prof. Peeyush Mehta said, “In this course, we review the processes and systems that affect the operations of firms. This is achieved through detailed analysis and description of different types of production and service operations. Then, we discuss in detail the operational planning and control systems that enhance the competitiveness of firms. The objective of this course is to develop an analytical understanding of the role of production and operations management in firms’ success.”

The course offered by IIM Calcutta spans over a year and will be conducted via online classes of 3 hours duration once a week on Saturdays. Each course will be taught with the help of case studies, live corporate examples and analytical tools (qualitative and quantitative). Some topics addressed during the course will include Analytics and Management Sciences, Project and Programme Management, Introduction to Lean Concepts etc.

Interested candidates can apply by clicking on the following link by 15th August 2019: https://timestsw.com/course/iim-calcutta-operations-management/

