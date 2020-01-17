e-paper
Jan 17, 2020-Friday
Friday, Jan 17, 2020
IIM- Indore to give management lessons with Tik Tok

IIM- Indore to give management lessons with Tik Tok

The institute has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tik Tok to prepare short video modules on communication, strategy, negotiation, marketing among others things, IIM-I director Himanshu Rai said.

Jan 17, 2020
Indore
Indian Institute of Management- Indore on Thursday joined hands with video-sharing application Tik Tok to produce short video modules on management courses for students and trained professionals.

The institute has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tik Tok to prepare short video modules on communication, strategy, negotiation, marketing among others things, IIM-I director Himanshu Rai said.

IIM-I will implement these video modules in its different courses, he added.

As the institute also trains management professionals, government officials and entrepreneurs, these videos will also be tailored to suit their needs, he said.

“We are hopeful that the MoU with Tik Tok will help in skill development for youngsters and in turn boost the country’s economy in the future,” Rai said.

