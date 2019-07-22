IIMC Counselling, Orientation programmes on July 29. Check schedule here

education

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has released the schedule for registration, counselling and orientation programmes for the session 2019-20.

The programmes for IIMC Delhi will be held on July 29. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on its official website at iimc.nic.in.

Classes for the session commence a day after the orientation programme is conducted.

Counselling and orientation programmes for the following courses will be held on July 29 at 10 AM:

PG Diploma Course in Radio & TV Journalism, New Delhi

PG Diploma Course in Advertising and Public Relations, New Delhi

PG Diploma Course in Hindi/Urdu Journalism, New Delhi

PG Diploma Course in English Journalism, New Delhi

All the counselling and orientation programmes for IIMC Delhi will be held at Mahatma Gandhi Manch, IIMC, Aruna Asaf Ali Marg, New Delhi-67

PG Diploma Course in English and Marathi Journalism, Amravati IIMC Amravati Campus

PG Diploma Course in English Journalism, Jammu IIMC Jammu Campus

PG Diploma Course in English Journalism, Aizawl Mr LR Sailo Regional Director, IIMC NE Campus

Counselling and orientation programmes for the following courses will be held on August 1, 2019 at 10 AM

PG Diploma Course in English and Malayalam Journalism, Kottayam IIMC Kottayam Campus

PG Diploma Course in English and Odia Journalism, Dhenkanal at IIMC Dhenkanal Campus

