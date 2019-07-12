IIMC first merit list for PG diploma courses released at iimc.nic.in

education

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 21:22 IST

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) on Friday declared the first merit list post graduate diploma courses on its official website. The qualified candidates will be eligible to take admission in the college. The new academic session would begin on July 29, 2019.

Here is the link to check the IIMC first merit list for PG diploma courses

IIMC had earlier declared the results for its written entrance exam on June 22, 2019.The entrance written exam was conducted on May 25 and 26 for various post graduate diploma courses. Candidates who have cleared the written exam were called for the interview. According to an official notice issued by IIMC, a total of 1365 out of the 5839 candidates had cleared the entrance exam.

The interview round for Marathi Journalism is scheduled to be held on July 13, 2019 at 10 am at IIMC Campus. Candidates have to bring their all original educational, caste and 10th certificates for DOB at the time of interview.

Also Read: Everything you need to know about IIMC Admissions

There are a total of 476 seats across eight PG Diploma courses for the students who are interested in mass communication namely Advertising & Public Relation, Radio & TV Journalism, Hindi Journalism, English Journalism, Odia Journalism, Urdu Journalism, Marathi Journalism, Malayalam Journalism.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 20:53 IST