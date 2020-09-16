e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IIMC ropes in NTA, online entrance test to be held on October 18

IIMC ropes in NTA, online entrance test to be held on October 18

Earlier, IIMC, an autonomous institute under the Union ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B), had announced that it would not hold entrance examination because of the pandemic

education Updated: Sep 16, 2020 08:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi, it has regional campuses in Aizawl (Mizoram), Amravati (Maharashtra), Dhenkanal (Odisha), Kottayam (Kerala) and Jammu.
Delhi, it has regional campuses in Aizawl (Mizoram), Amravati (Maharashtra), Dhenkanal (Odisha), Kottayam (Kerala) and Jammu.(Photo: IIMC)
         

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has announced that it would conduct online entrance examination for admission to all its eight postgraduate diploma courses on October 18. The process has been delayed owing to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The examination will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Earlier, IIMC, an autonomous institute under the Union ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B), had announced in August that it would not hold entrance examination because of the pandemic and would follow a merit-based selection process this year as an exception to the rule.

However, on September 3, the institute issued a notification that it had reconsidered its earlier decision of conducting merit-based admissions.

In a fresh notification issued on Tuesday, IIMC said, “As has been announced on September 3, the IIMC will hold entrance test for all its eight diploma courses. The remote proctored online entrance examination will be conducted on October 18 by the NTA. The candidates can take the admission test remotely from their home or a place of their choice. They need to have a desktop or laptop with good internet connection.”

Candidates who have applied need not reapply. The applicants who want to withdraw from the currently proposed admission process can do so by sending an email, it said. “They will be returned the application fee paid earlier, minus the processing charges, within the next two weeks,” the notification added.

The new academic session is likely to begin from the second week of November. The institute has announced that it would conduct classes of the first semester online because of the viral outbreak.

IIMC offers eight postgraduate diploma courses, including English and Hindi journalism, radio and TV journalism and advertising and public relations (PR).

Besides Delhi, it has regional campuses in Aizawl (Mizoram), Amravati (Maharashtra), Dhenkanal (Odisha), Kottayam (Kerala) and Jammu.

The admission to these courses follows a two-stage selection process— entrance examination and interview.

top news
Congress writes to Rajya Sabha chairman, demands four-hour debate on Covid-19
Congress writes to Rajya Sabha chairman, demands four-hour debate on Covid-19
State emblem may crown new Parliament building
State emblem may crown new Parliament building
Govt hints at closed-door meet with Opposition on LAC
Govt hints at closed-door meet with Opposition on LAC
‘Good’ air days over as AQI starts to spike?
‘Good’ air days over as AQI starts to spike?
Coronavirus vaccine could be ready in a month: Donald Trump
Coronavirus vaccine could be ready in a month: Donald Trump
Ayodhya readies for grand Ramleela over 9 days, Bollywood stars to perform
Ayodhya readies for grand Ramleela over 9 days, Bollywood stars to perform
‘Wrong to call Jos Buttler England’s best-ever white-ball cricketer’
‘Wrong to call Jos Buttler England’s best-ever white-ball cricketer’
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyRahul GandhiDelhi sero surveyKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In