IIT­ Bombay on their minds: Most JEE-Adv toppers want to study here

Computer science and the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) have emerged the preferred choice of course and institute among the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE-Adv) toppers.

The seat allotments for Indian Institutes of Technology were released on Wednesday morning.

According to the data released by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), the four-year computer science course received the maximum applications, especially from top rank-holders and the top choice of institute was IIT-Bombay, followed by Delhi, Madras, Kharagpur and Kanpur.

All-India Rank (AIR) 1 in all categories, including the general, women, SC, ST, OBC, have made it to the computer science course in IIT-B. Officials did not release all details at the time of going to press.

“I was sure I would get a seat in the computer science course at IIT-B. I’m very happy that things are falling into place. While I haven’t yet charted out my plan, I currently want to focus on studies and then decide the specialisation,” said Rishi Agarwal (AIR 8) and Mumbai topper in JEE Adv.

Admissions to IITs depend on the JEE-Adv scores of students, results for which were declared on June 10.

While 18,138 students were eligible for admissions to IIT, a request from the human resource development (HRD) ministry brought down the eligibility scores (from 126 out of 360 to 90) and ensured that 31,988 (27,809 men and 4,179 women) got to apply for 11,290 seats across 23 IITs (including Indian School of Mines-Dhanbad).

“All seats, except for some which had no takers, have been allotted in the first round itself. Over the next six seat allotment rounds, we will keep re-filling the vacant seats with more applicants and by the end of seven rounds, we hope there is no vacancy in IITs,” said a senior official from JoSAA, on condition of anonymity, as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

This is the first year when all institutes have kept aside 14% (800) extra or supernumerary seats for women students, in accordance with the HRD ministry’s plan to ensure gender balance in all institutes.

Supernumerary seats are created in cases where the number of candidates is more than the available seats.