IIT- Hyderabad and Talent Sprint to equip young talent in Artificial Intelligence

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad has announced a Professional Program in Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies. Conceived as a first-of-a-kind, five-week residential program in AI and emerging tech for recent graduates and senior college students, it will be offered in partnership with TalentSprint starting May 27, 2019.

IIT Hyderabad (IITH) ranks 9th on the list of India’s elite engineering institutions in 2018, as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). It has ranked in the top ten list consistently for the last three years. IITH is also the first Indian institution to introduce a B.Tech program in AI, which it announced last month. It has been running an M.Tech in AI and ML since 2017. The institution is considered a leader in state-of-art R&D and academic innovations.

It is believed that over 95% of India’s engineering graduates have minimal access to cutting-edge technology expertise. At the same time, it is estimated that 75% of industry activity in the coming decade will require substantial AI capabilities. This program will offer participants a rare option to learn about Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Blockchain, and Quantum Computing from top-rated IITH professors, live on a premier academic campus for five weeks, and obtain a high-value certificate upon completion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. U.B. Desai, Director of IITH, said: “Our new Centre for AI will impact industry and society in manifold ways. While other executive programs focus on upskilling senior professionals, we will develop smart young talent with strong AI and emerging tech capabilities to fuel the future of India’s tech sector. This summer program with TalentSprint is a significant initiative and will leverage the expertise of many acclaimed professors at IIT Hyderabad.” Dr. Santanu Paul, Co-Founder and CEO of TalentSprint, said: “In the next decade, AI will power a new wave of careers and create millions of high-value jobs worldwide. We are delighted to partner with IIT Hyderabad on this novel program aimed at preparing young talent. On offer is the rich expertise of IIT Hyderabad professors combined with TalentSprint’s digital platform and industry connect. The residential facility will enable participants to experience life on a premier IIT campus, while the final certificate will prepare them for exciting careers in the future.” The five-week program is priced at Rs. 2,65,000 + applicable taxes and starts on May 27, 2019. Since seats and residential facilities are very limited, eligible candidates should apply for early selection at: https://iithyderabad.talentsprint.com/aiet or http://ai.iith.ac.in/profprog/ About IIT Hyderabad IIT Hyderabad ranks 9th among India’s elite engineering institutions (NIRF, 2018). It has consistently ranked among top ten engineering institutions in India. The Institution is creating a unique holistic educational ecosystem that offers interactive learning, a highly flexible academic structure, cutting-edge research, strong industry collaboration, and entrepreneurship.

For more information please visit www.iith.ac.in About TalentSprint TalentSprint brings high-end and deep-tech education to aspiring and experienced professionals. It partners with world-class academic institutions and global corporations to develop and offer disruptive programs. TalentSprint’s hybrid platform delivers unique onsite and online experiences that help build cutting-edge expertise, for today and tomorrow.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 13:42 IST