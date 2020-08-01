e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IIT Roorkee alumnus bags prestigious award

IIT Roorkee alumnus bags prestigious award

The award is given in recognition of the contribution of individuals as well as organisations that have enabled business continuity-driven innovation along with diversity, it said.

education Updated: Aug 01, 2020 18:07 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Dehradun
IIT Roorkee. (HT file)
IIT Roorkee. (HT file)
         

An Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee alumnus has won the prestigious Zinnov Award 2020 for his contribution to the field of artificial intelligence and data analytics, an IIT release said.

The award is given in recognition of the contribution of individuals as well as organisations that have enabled business continuity-driven innovation along with diversity, it said.

“Our heartiest congratulations to Sunil Kumar Vuppala for this prestigious award. It is a proud moment for IIT Roorkee. His achievement will inspire other alumni as well as current students,” Director of the institute Ajit K Chaturvedi said.  Vuppala, an IIT Roorkee alumnus of the 2004 batch of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, said he was elated to receive the award and credited it to the tech-driven education of his alma mater, which laid the foundation for his strong fundamentals in the emerging technologies domain.  In the past 11 years, Zinnov Confluence Series has honoured numerous individuals as well as entities for their contribution to global technology and for making a difference in the global ecosystem.

tags
top news
‘Stop the tamasha’: Gehlot appeals to PM Modi, cites increased horse trading ‘rate’
‘Stop the tamasha’: Gehlot appeals to PM Modi, cites increased horse trading ‘rate’
CISF issues new social media policy, asks personnel to refrain from criticising govt
CISF issues new social media policy, asks personnel to refrain from criticising govt
Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh dies at 64
Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh dies at 64
Young India’s innovative solutions will help nation move forward in challenging times: PM Modi
Young India’s innovative solutions will help nation move forward in challenging times: PM Modi
‘Ask LG Baijal not to stop it’: Sisodia writes to Amit Shah on allowing hotels, weekly markets
‘Ask LG Baijal not to stop it’: Sisodia writes to Amit Shah on allowing hotels, weekly markets
New Education Policy drops Chinese, after listing it in draft version
New Education Policy drops Chinese, after listing it in draft version
When Afridi and Akhtar came to Nehra’s aid ahead of WC 2011 S/F
When Afridi and Akhtar came to Nehra’s aid ahead of WC 2011 S/F
In tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, Amit Shah hails his contribution to freedom movement
In tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, Amit Shah hails his contribution to freedom movement
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In