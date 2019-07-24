Indian Navy Sailors Recruitment: Computer-based exam to be conducted in September

education

The Indian Navy will conduct a computer-based examination for recruitment of sailors in September.

The Navy said in a statement said that unmarried men born between April 1, 2000 and March 31, 2003 will be eligible to apply for the Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET).

“Candidates need to have passed Class X. Matriculate recruit entry sailors serve in the Indian Navy as chefs, stewards and hygienists,” the statement said.

Online applications will be accepted through www.joinindiannavy.gov.in, it said.

There is no other website or app for registration.

“On completion of INET, short-listed candidates will be called for the next phase of selection, i.e., physical fitness test and preliminary medical examination. On completion of this phase, a merit list shall be published and successful candidates will be called for enrolment at the training establishment, INS Chilka in Odisha,” the statement said.

