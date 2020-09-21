Indian School of Business inks pact with Guidance Tamil Nadu to promote investment

education

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 16:34 IST

The Indian School of Business (ISB)-Hyderabad has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Guidance Tamil Nadu, a nodal agency for investment promotion and single-window facilitation.

The MoU aims to work on economic recovery and growth monitoring especially in the post-COVID period, a press release from ISB said on Monday.

Managing director-CEO of Guidance Tamil Nadu Neeraj Mittal and Dean of ISB professor Rajendra Srivastava exchanged the MoU at a virtual event held on September 18, the release said.

The partnership would bring ISBs intellectual resources to address some of the critical issues of economic recovery and investment promotion.

The B-school would look into developing a strategy for the pharma/chemical sector in Tamil Nadu and sync it with environmental sustainability, it said.

ISB would also come up with suggestions on drivers for investment in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu and be executing the identified projects under its new initiative titled ‘JumpStartIndia@ISB’, wherein the current batch of its students would work with the research team and expert faculty on problems of importance for economic recovery and growth.

Mittal said the engagement with ISB through Jump Start India is an important beginning in the collaboration of government, academia and industry in these testing times.

The role of academia to develop innovative solutions for economic recovery has never been more critical, he added.

Srivastava said academia partnership has become critical to solve growing socio-economic problems.

“I am happy that ISB has the required rigour and strength to come up with evidence-based research work, which will enhance governments decision-making abilities leading to fulfilment of aspirational development goals,” he said.

“I compliment Dr Neeraj Mittal and his team for making this partnership possible,” he added.