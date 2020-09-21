e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Indian School of Business inks pact with Guidance Tamil Nadu to promote investment

Indian School of Business inks pact with Guidance Tamil Nadu to promote investment

The MoU aims to work on economic recovery and growth monitoring especially in the post-COVID period, a press release from ISB said on Monday.

education Updated: Sep 21, 2020 16:34 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Hyderabad
Indian School of Business.
Indian School of Business.(HT file)
         

The Indian School of Business (ISB)-Hyderabad has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Guidance Tamil Nadu, a nodal agency for investment promotion and single-window facilitation.

The MoU aims to work on economic recovery and growth monitoring especially in the post-COVID period, a press release from ISB said on Monday.

Managing director-CEO of Guidance Tamil Nadu Neeraj Mittal and Dean of ISB professor Rajendra Srivastava exchanged the MoU at a virtual event held on September 18, the release said.

The partnership would bring ISBs intellectual resources to address some of the critical issues of economic recovery and investment promotion.

The B-school would look into developing a strategy for the pharma/chemical sector in Tamil Nadu and sync it with environmental sustainability, it said.

ISB would also come up with suggestions on drivers for investment in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu and be executing the identified projects under its new initiative titled ‘JumpStartIndia@ISB’, wherein the current batch of its students would work with the research team and expert faculty on problems of importance for economic recovery and growth.

Mittal said the engagement with ISB through Jump Start India is an important beginning in the collaboration of government, academia and industry in these testing times.

The role of academia to develop innovative solutions for economic recovery has never been more critical, he added.

Srivastava said academia partnership has become critical to solve growing socio-economic problems.

“I am happy that ISB has the required rigour and strength to come up with evidence-based research work, which will enhance governments decision-making abilities leading to fulfilment of aspirational development goals,” he said.

“I compliment Dr Neeraj Mittal and his team for making this partnership possible,” he added.

top news
‘Pakistan targeting Indians working in Afghanistan’: Govt to Parliament
‘Pakistan targeting Indians working in Afghanistan’: Govt to Parliament
In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
‘Some people losing control’: PM Modi takes swipe at Opposition on farm bills
‘Some people losing control’: PM Modi takes swipe at Opposition on farm bills
How Chinese propaganda is using the 1962 war to shape public opinion
How Chinese propaganda is using the 1962 war to shape public opinion
India, Maldives launch cargo ferry service connecting Tuticorin and Cochin with Male
India, Maldives launch cargo ferry service connecting Tuticorin and Cochin with Male
8 MPs suspended for Rajya Sabha chaos over farm bills, they stage protest
8 MPs suspended for Rajya Sabha chaos over farm bills, they stage protest
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana’s latest jibe at Sena govt
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana’s latest jibe at Sena govt
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveAnurag KashyapIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In