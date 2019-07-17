IOCL Recruitment 2019: 230 vacancies for engineers, ITI degree holders announced, application begins on July 18

education

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 11:16 IST

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for 230 technical and non-technical posts under apprentice category in northern region. Candidates who have a 3 year diploma in engineering or a regular full time ITI degree can apply for the posts.

Application process will begin on July 18 and close on August 8, 2019. The written exam for recruitment will be conducted on August 18, 2019.

The vacancies include trade and technician apprenticeship in various disciplines of engineering including electrical, mechanical, civil, Instrumentation and others.

Click here to check full details of vacancies and official notification

Click here to apply online

Selection process

Candidates will have to clear a written test.

The Written Test will comprise of 100 questions and shall be of 90 minutes duration and would mainly comprise of objective type multiple choice (MCQ’s) questions.

The questions would be in bilingual i.e. English & Hindi.

The written test will assess the candidates on the following parameters:-

Trade Apprentice Accountant:

Generic Aptitude including Quantitative Aptitude – 30 Marks

Reasoning Abilities – 30 Marks

Basic English Language Skills – 40 Marks

Trade Apprentice (Fitter/Electrician/Electronics Mechanic/Instrument Mechanic/Machinist) & Technician Apprentice (Mechanical/Electrical/Instrumentation/Civil/Electrical & Electronics/Electronics):

Technical Acumen in relevant discipline – 40 Marks

Generic Aptitude including Quantitative Aptitude – 20 Marks

Reasoning Abilities – 20 Marks

Basic English Language Skills – 20 Marks

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 11:16 IST