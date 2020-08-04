IP University Admission 2020: Application deadline extended, check new dates here

education

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 10:29 IST

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University), New Delhi has again extended the deadline to submit an online application form. The decision has been made in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and a notice regarding this has been uploaded on the varsity’s official website.

“In wake of the present unforeseen circumstances, it is informed to all candidates desirous to fill the online application forms in various programmes that the date for submission of online application forms for all programmes has been extended by the university till August 11, 2020,” reads the official notice.

As per the notification, the last date to submit online application forms has now been extended from July 31 to August 11, 2020.

Application form correction window has also been extended by three days from August 12 to 14, 2020.

Here’s a direct link to apply online.