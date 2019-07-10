ITI Delhi Rank List 2019 released, here’s how to check at itidelhiadmissions.nic.in

Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE), Delhi on Wednesday released the tentative rank list for admissions in ITI Delhi for the session 2019-20. Candidates who had applied can check the tentative rank list on the online admission portal at itidelhiadmissions.nic.in.

Registered candidates have the opportunity to submit objections/correction against tentative rank on July 11 and July 12 after which no objection will be entertained. The objections can be raised at the document verifying ITI of the candidate.

ITI Delhi Tentative rank lists

Direct link to check Tentative Rank List 2019 (In order of 10th Rank)

Direct link to check Tentative Rank List 2019 (In order of Registration No.)

The final Rank will be displayed at the online admission portal http://www.itidelhiadmissions.nic.in on July 16 and the first allotment result will be declared on July 22.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 13:35 IST