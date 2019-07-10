Today in New Delhi, India
ITI Delhi Rank List 2019 released, here’s how to check at itidelhiadmissions.nic.in

ITI Delhi admissions 2019: Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE), Delhi on Wednesday released the tentative rank list for admissions in ITI Delhi for the session 2019-20.

ITI Delhi Rank List 2019: Registered candidates have the opportunity to submit objections/correction against tentative rank on July 11 and July 12 after which no objection will be entertained.(HT file)

Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE), Delhi on Wednesday released the tentative rank list for admissions in ITI Delhi for the session 2019-20. Candidates who had applied can check the tentative rank list on the online admission portal at itidelhiadmissions.nic.in.

Registered candidates have the opportunity to submit objections/correction against tentative rank on July 11 and July 12 after which no objection will be entertained. The objections can be raised at the document verifying ITI of the candidate.

The final Rank will be displayed at the online admission portal http://www.itidelhiadmissions.nic.in on July 16 and the first allotment result will be declared on July 22.

