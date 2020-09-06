e-paper
J-K LG inaugurates State Council of Education, Research and Training

J-K LG inaugurates State Council of Education, Research and Training



education Updated: Sep 06, 2020 13:37 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari

Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.(Twitter/ANI)
         

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday e-inaugurated the State Council of Education, Research and Training (SCERT) in a bid to help the administration in implementing policies for human resource development.

The LG also launched the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) scheme via online mode.

Speaking at the event, Sinha said: “The society cannot progress an inch on the path to development without education. Health care and education are the cornerstones of development.”

In Jammu and Kashmir, the SCERT is set to work as per the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), which is the country’s topmost institution of educational research.

On Friday, the LG had launched Smart Performance Appraisal Report Recording Online Window (SPARROW) system for Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service officers, at Raj Bhavan.

