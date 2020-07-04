e-paper
Home / Education / JAC 11th Result 2020: Check Jharkhand class 11 results at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, here’s how

JAC 11th Result 2020: Check Jharkhand class 11 results at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, here’s how

JAC 11th Result 2020: Students who have appeared in the JAC Class 11 examination can check their results online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

education Updated: Jul 04, 2020 18:19 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JAC 11th Result 2020.
JAC 11th Result 2020.(Screengrab )
         

JAC 11th Result 2020: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Saturday declared the results of Class 11 on its official website. JAC chairman Arvind Prasad Singh announced the results of the class 11 exam at the JAC office.

Students who have appeared in the JAC Class 11 examination can check their results online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

This year, 3,46,504 students have been enrolled for the class 11 examination. However, 3,39,061 students wrote the examination papers and 3,23,924 students passed the examination, thus making the pass percentage of 95.53.

JAC Class 11 examination was conducted between March 5 - 7 and the examinations were conducted for five subjects. The examinations were conducted on OMR sheets and evaluation was computerized. A total of 250.

Here’s a direct link to check the results.

How to check JAC Class 11 Result 2020:

1. Visit the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

2. On the homepage,click on the ‘Result’ tab

3. Click on the link that reads ‘JAC Class 11 Result 2020’

4. Key in your credentials and log in

5. The result will appear on the display screen

6. Download the results and take its print out for future use.

