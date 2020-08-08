e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th compartmental Exam: Application process begins, check details here

JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th compartmental Exam: Application process begins, check details here

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has started the online application for class 10th and 12th compartment exams. Students who have failed in one or more subjects can apply online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

education Updated: Aug 08, 2020 16:16 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has started the online application for class 10th and 12th compartment exams. Students who have failed in one or more subjects can apply online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The last date to apply for class 10th is August 25 while for class 12th compartment exam, the deadline is August 26. Applicant can apply online for the compartment exam in only three subjects including the optional subject.

JAC had declared the class 10th results on July 8 in which 75.01% students passed while the class 12th results were declared on July 17 in which 77.37% % students had passed.

How to apply for Jharkhand Board Compartment Exam 2020:

Visit the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads Compartmental Secondary Exam 2020

Click on Login

Key in the required information

Pay the application fee .

tags
top news
Civil aviation expert’s 2011 warning about ‘unsafe’ KIA runway fell on DGCA’s deaf ears
Civil aviation expert’s 2011 warning about ‘unsafe’ KIA runway fell on DGCA’s deaf ears
Co-pilot’s wife unaware of his death in Kerala crash. Is expecting a baby in 15 days
Co-pilot’s wife unaware of his death in Kerala crash. Is expecting a baby in 15 days
All Air India crash survivors to be tested for Covid-19: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
All Air India crash survivors to be tested for Covid-19: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala plane crash: Flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder recovered
Kerala plane crash: Flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder recovered
Kozhikode’s tabletop runway risky for landing, officials warned 10 years ago
Kozhikode’s tabletop runway risky for landing, officials warned 10 years ago
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
Red alert sounded for five districts as Kerala battles flood-like situation, more rains till Sunday
Red alert sounded for five districts as Kerala battles flood-like situation, more rains till Sunday
Newspapers: Ensuring safety and credibility through the pandemic
Newspapers: Ensuring safety and credibility through the pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In