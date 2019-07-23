Jamia Milia Islamia admission result 2019 declared. Here’s how to check

education

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 10:03 IST

JMI admissions result 2019: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has declared the results for the entrance exams for the admission to various courses at the university. Candidates who has appeared for the JMI entrance exam can check their result at the official website of the university at jmi.ac.in.

The entrance exams for various disciplines were conducted int he month of June.

How to check JMI admissions result 2019:

Visit the official website of Jamia Milia Islamia at jmi.ac.in.

Click on the link scrolling on home page that reads JMI admission result 2019’.

Chose the ‘Session’, ‘programme category’ and ‘name of the course’ from the drop down list

A link with shortlisted candidates will appear below. Click on the link

A PDF file will open

Look for your name/roll number

Click here to check Jamia Milia Islamia admission results 2019

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 09:40 IST