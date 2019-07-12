Jamia Milia Islamia introduces four new courses under entrepreneurship development

education

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 11:32 IST

The Jamia Millia Islamia Thursday introduced four new courses under Entrepreneurship Development Programmes (EDP).

The courses will be run by the varsity’s Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and have been introduced in collaboration with the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) and the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

The four courses are Sales & Marketing, Grooming of Factory Operation/Assembly Line/Packaging, CNC (Computer- Controlled Machine) Basic Training and CNC (Computer- Controlled Machine) Advance Training.

The Centre is already running Entrepreneurship Development Programmes on PET Bottle Manufacturing and Drinking Water Packaging, Bakery Products, Spices Grinding and Packaging, Paper Cup/Glass/Plates manufacturing and Tailoring & Embroidery Training.

These courses in Livelihood Business Incubation(LBI) Centre are being run under the ‘Scheme for Promoting Innovation; Rural Industry & Entrepreneurship (ASPIRE)’of the MSME. The programmes aim at self employment generation among aspiring start-up entrepreneurs.

For admissions to Sales & Marketing, Grooming of Factory Operation/Assembly Line/Packaging and CNC (Computer- Controlled Machine) Advance Training, minimum qualification is class 12 pass or equivalent.

The duration of Sales & Marketing, Grooming of Factory Operation/Assembly Line/Packaging course is one month whereas CNC (Computer- Controlled Machine) Advance Training is of two months.

Successful candidates will be provided jobs after the completion of the course, the university said.

The last date of submission of application forms is July 31.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 11:32 IST