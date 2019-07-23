Jamia Milia Islamia is hiring professors, associate and assistant professors. Apply before July 29

education

Jamia Milia Islamia, a central university has invited applications for the recruitment of professors, associate professors and assistant professors for different disciplines. The last date to apply for the posts is July 29.

If you have a master‘s degree with 55% marks and have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission can apply for the posts.

Click here to check eligibility criteria for the posts

“Applications on the prescribed form are invited for the following Teaching positions in Jamia Millia Islamia so as to reach in the Office of the Recruitment & Promotion Section, 2nd Floor, Registrar’s Office, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jamia Nagar, New Delhi-110025 on or before 29.07.2019 during working days between 10:00 A.M. to 05:00 P.M Lunch break 01:00 P.M. to 02:00 P.M. (Friday upto 12:00 Noon),” the official notification reads.

Download application form for Jamia Milia Islamia teaching posts from here

Click here to get detailed vacancy notification issued by JMI.

