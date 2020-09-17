e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Jamia Millia Islamia rolls back merit-based admission process, to conduct entrance test for UG, PG courses

Jamia Millia Islamia rolls back merit-based admission process, to conduct entrance test for UG, PG courses

Jamia Millia Islamia was considering having merit-based admissions this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic but in the Executive Council (EC) meeting held on Tuesday, it decided to hold entrance tests for admission.

education Updated: Sep 17, 2020 08:27 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
File photo of Jamia Millia Islamia University
File photo of Jamia Millia Islamia University
         

Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday said it will hold written tests for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The university was considering having merit-based admissions this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic but in the Executive Council (EC) meeting held on Tuesday, it decided to hold entrance tests for admission.

The EC has also said that results of the final semester/year of various programmes will be declared as early as possible by the university.

JMI has conducted the final year/semester examinations of each faculty from June 5 to June 20 except the Faculty of Dentistry (FoD) and Centre for Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Sciences (CPRS) as the university was waiting for guidelines from the respective governing bodies.

In the light of prevailing COVID-19 situation, students will be allowed to deposit the university and school fees in two instalments, it said.

However, the students will be required to deposit the total fee before the issuance of the admit card of annual/semester/board examination.

The EC has also approved the proposal and final structure of an Integrated Jamia Library System (IJLS) whereby all 34 JMI faculties and centres’ libraries will be transformed into one IJLS, the university added.

tags
top news
Govt, Opposition to debate four key issues in House
Govt, Opposition to debate four key issues in House
3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar’s Batamaloo
3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar’s Batamaloo
PM Modi turns 70, wishes pour in from all corners
PM Modi turns 70, wishes pour in from all corners
Trump’s ‘National Vaccine Distribution Plan’: All you need to know
Trump’s ‘National Vaccine Distribution Plan’: All you need to know
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
In Delhi riots charge sheet, police say WhatsApp used to mobilise protests
In Delhi riots charge sheet, police say WhatsApp used to mobilise protests
Initial findings of antibody survey in Delhi suggests 33% exposed to Covid-19
Initial findings of antibody survey in Delhi suggests 33% exposed to Covid-19
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In