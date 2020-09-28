Jamia Millia Islamia UG, PG entrance tests from October 10

education

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 09:15 IST

Tests for admissions to undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma courses in Jamia Millia Islamia will begin on October 10, the varsity announced on Sunday. The schedule for admission tests for MPhil and PhD programmes will be notified later on, the university said in a statement. Jamia received 170,992 applications this year, up from 153,444 it got in 2019.

Applicants can download admit cards, which will also mention the venue for the exam, from the university’s website seven days before the respective admission test.

The university holds entrance exams for admissions to 56 UG and 15 PG courses in June every year. This year, however, they have been delayed by three months in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis and the subsequent lockdown.

The Executive Council (EC), the university’s highest decision-making body, had in a meeting on September 24 approved the date sheet, after taking into consideration the admission-related guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Apart from Delhi, tests will be conducted in Kolkata, Kozhikode, Srinagar, Guwahati, Patna, and Lucknow. The university is still deciding upon the number of centres in these cities.

“Generally, we can conduct tests for 12,000 applicants at the university campus. But due to social distancing norms, which must be implemented in the wake of Covid-19, we will be able to conduct tests for around 4,000 applicants. We are in touch with Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan to set up other centres in Delhi,” media coordinator Ahmad Azeem said.

University officials said all safety protocols will be followed. Thermal scanners will be used to check body temperature of applicants at the examination centres and usage of masks will be mandatory. Isolation rooms for students with body temperature above 99.4°F will also be arranged.