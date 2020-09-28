e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Jamia Millia Islamia UG, PG entrance tests from October 10

Jamia Millia Islamia UG, PG entrance tests from October 10

Jamia Millia Islamia Entrance Test 2020: Applicants can download admit cards, which will also mention the venue for the exam, from the university’s website seven days before the respective admission test.

education Updated: Sep 28, 2020 09:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of Jamia Millia Islamia University.
File photo of Jamia Millia Islamia University.
         

Tests for admissions to undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma courses in Jamia Millia Islamia will begin on October 10, the varsity announced on Sunday. The schedule for admission tests for MPhil and PhD programmes will be notified later on, the university said in a statement. Jamia received 170,992 applications this year, up from 153,444 it got in 2019.

Applicants can download admit cards, which will also mention the venue for the exam, from the university’s website seven days before the respective admission test.

The university holds entrance exams for admissions to 56 UG and 15 PG courses in June every year. This year, however, they have been delayed by three months in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis and the subsequent lockdown.

The Executive Council (EC), the university’s highest decision-making body, had in a meeting on September 24 approved the date sheet, after taking into consideration the admission-related guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Apart from Delhi, tests will be conducted in Kolkata, Kozhikode, Srinagar, Guwahati, Patna, and Lucknow. The university is still deciding upon the number of centres in these cities.

“Generally, we can conduct tests for 12,000 applicants at the university campus. But due to social distancing norms, which must be implemented in the wake of Covid-19, we will be able to conduct tests for around 4,000 applicants. We are in touch with Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan to set up other centres in Delhi,” media coordinator Ahmad Azeem said.

University officials said all safety protocols will be followed. Thermal scanners will be used to check body temperature of applicants at the examination centres and usage of masks will be mandatory. Isolation rooms for students with body temperature above 99.4°F will also be arranged.

tags
top news
UPSC Prelims 2020: SC to hear plea seeking postponement of exam today
UPSC Prelims 2020: SC to hear plea seeking postponement of exam today
Court asks why three former CBI chiefs not questioned in graft case
Court asks why three former CBI chiefs not questioned in graft case
India records 82,170 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs, tally above 6 million
India records 82,170 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs, tally above 6 million
Mandatory quarantine order for Covid-19 patients above 60 in Delhi withdrawn
Mandatory quarantine order for Covid-19 patients above 60 in Delhi withdrawn
Surgical strike day: How army soldiers destroyed terror launchpads
Surgical strike day: How army soldiers destroyed terror launchpads
Farm bills: Protesters burn tractor at Rajpath, raise slogans
Farm bills: Protesters burn tractor at Rajpath, raise slogans
SAD-NDA: Farm bill was final nail in the coffin. Here’s a look at other reasons for split
SAD-NDA: Farm bill was final nail in the coffin. Here’s a look at other reasons for split
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamRR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In