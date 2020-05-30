e-paper
Jammu University UG Semester results declared, here’s how to apply for re-evaluation

University of Jammu has declared the results for BA, BSc Home Science, B Com, BBA, BCA, B Com (H) choice based credit system of semester 3rd and 5th examinations 2019 on its official website at coeju.com.

education Updated: May 30, 2020 20:59 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jammu University semester results out
Jammu University semester results out
         

University of Jammu has declared the results for BA, BSc Home Science, B Com, BBA, BCA, B Com (H) choice based credit system of semester 3rd and 5th examinations 2019 on its official website at coeju.com. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result in the merit list that has been uploaded on the website.

Students of fifth semester can apply for revaluation from June 1 to 9. The application fee for re-evaluation will be Rs 810 per answer script for a count of 10 days from the date of declaration of main result. The form will also be accepted with a late fee of Rs 450 per answer script for another count of three days. Late fee of Rs. 940 will be charged for late entertainment of application form for re-evaluation for another count of 2 days after the expiry of count of 3 days with late fee. Thereafter no application form shall be accepted. Fee once paid shall not be refunded except as per 6 below.

How to apply for re-valuation

Logon to www.coeju.com

Click on Re-evaluation of 5th Semester icon, fill up their Roll No. and a pre-filled candidate specific re-evaluation form will pop-up.

Select the subject(s) in which the candidate is desirous of availing the re-evaluation.

The candidates shall submit the prescribed fee through online mode only.

The candidates are not required to submit the hard copy of the re-evaluation form.

The candidates are required to get the print of the receipt for online payment and preserve it for reference.

